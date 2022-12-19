THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Thunder Bay Fire Services (TBFS), Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) as well as Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were dispatched to a multiple vehicle collision on Highway 11-17 between John Street and Oliver Road on the 16th of December 2022 at 6:47 pm.

Two occupants were transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center as a result of their injuries via EMS. The OPP’s North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Unit was dispatched to assist with the investigation.

The section of Highway 11-17 was closed to traffic for approximately 7.5 hours and was opened to both lanes once the vehicles were able to be removed from the scene.

Currently there are no charges stemming from this collision.

The OPP is asking anyone with information regarding the collision to please contact the Thunder Bay OPP at 807-939-2133.