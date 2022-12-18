Fort Frances – News – A traffic stop in the downtown core, ended with an arrest and a suspended driver being charged with an impaired driving offence.

On December 17, 2022 just before midnight a member of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle that had committed a moving violation. The driver had been consuming alcohol and they were arrested at the scene following a failed roadside test. A demand was read and further breath testing was conducted at the Fort Frances Detachment.

Anthony BRUYERE, 19 years old from Fort Frances is charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) Criminal Code

Driving while under suspension contrary to section 53(1) Highway Traffic Act.

The accused also had his vehicle impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence suspended for 45 days. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on January 16, 2023 to answer to the charges.

The OPP’s Festive RIDE Campaign is well under way and will continue into the New Year. If you drink or use cannabis please use it responsibly and have a plan that does not involve driving. If you see an impaired driving offence, call 911 to report it. Road safety this holiday season is everyone’s responsibility.