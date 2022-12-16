Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

Flurries with local amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are forecast for Friday. Winds will be from the southeast at 30 km/h becoming northeast 20 then light later this morning.

Temperature steady near plus 1.

Tonight will see more flurries. Local amounts of 2 centimetres. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 3.

Fort Frances

Flurries with about 2 centimetres likely. Winds light at up to 15 km/h.

High zero. Wind chill minus 5 this morning.

Tonight will see more flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this evening. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 11 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Snow Flurries with about 2 centimetres likely. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9.

Tonight more snow flurries. Wind north 20 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Fort Severn

Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of snow flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 4. Wind chill near minus 11.

Tonight cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 8.