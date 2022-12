THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay AAA Kings are scheduled to complete their 2022 portion of Greater Toronto Hockey League competition this weekend in the provincial capital.

Each of the four Thunder Bay sides are slated to play once Friday, twice Saturday, before wrapping up the slate with a game apiece Sunday.

SCHEDULE

Friday, December 16

TEAM/OPPONENT/TIME/VENUE

U13: vs. North York Rangers 6:45 p.m. (Etobicoke Ice Sports 1)

U18: vs. Toronto Young Nationals 6:55 p.m. (Westwood 1)

U15: vs. Reps Hockey Clubs 7 p.m. (Etobicoke Ice Sports 2)

U16: vs. Vaughan Kings 7:10 p.m. (Westwood 2)

Saturday, December 17

TEAM/OPPONENT/TIME/VENUE

U15: vs. Toronto Red Wings 10:40 a.m. (Chesswood 1)

U16: vs. Mississauga Senators 10:40 a.m. (Westwood 1)

U13: vs. Toronto Titans 12:10 p.m. (Chesswood 2)

U18: vs. Mississauga Rebels 1:40 p.m. (Westwood 5)

U15: vs. vs. Toronto Titans 4:10 p.m. (Chesswood 1)

U13: vs. Don Mills Flyers 4:25 p.m. (Chesswood 2)

U16: vs. Toronto Young Nationals 5:10 p.m. (Westwood 1)

U18: vs. Markham Majors 8:10 p.m. (Westwood 5)

Sunday, December 18

TEAM/OPPONENT/TIME/VENUE

U13: vs. Toronto Young Nationals 1:55 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond 3)

U18: vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens 2:10 p.m. (Chesswood 2)

U16: vs. Markham Majors 2:15 p.m. (Thornhill Centre West)

U15: vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens 3:15 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond 1)

KINGS GTHL RECORD (As of Dec. 15)

U-18: 5-9-2

U-16: 4-10-2

U-15: 2-12-1

U-13: 3-13-0

GTHL SCOREBOARD LINK



UPCOMING KINGS’ GTHL WEEKENDS

Jan. 6-8

Jan. 20-22

Photo credit: James Mirabelli