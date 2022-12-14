Kenora – Weather – A Winter weather travel advisory is in effect for today and Thursday. Snow has begun over northwestern Ontario and will persist through Thursday, leading to total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm. Patchy freezing drizzle is also possible tonight. Hazardous travel conditions are expected

4:55 AM EST Wednesday 14 December 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Prolonged snowfall with total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm.

Reduced visibility due to snow and local blowing snow.

Periods of freezing drizzle, particularly tonight.

Timing:

This morning through Thursday.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.