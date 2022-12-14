Kenora – News – The Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), attended a two-motor vehicle collision (MVC) at Clearwater Bay on Highway 17A.

At 12:00 p.m. on Friday December 9, 2022, the OPP were dispatched to a head on MVC on Highway 17A at Clearwater Bay between a Tractor Trailer Unit (TTU) and a half tonne truck. Police, fire, and ambulance attended.

The driver of the TTU was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the half tonne truck, 51-year-old Colin CLAY and 21-year-old Jonathan MARTENS both of Steinbach, MB were pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was shut down to allow the OPP Technical Collision Investigation Member to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.