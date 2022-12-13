TORONTO — The Ontario government is renewing Ornge Air Ambulance’s fixed wing fleet with a new fleet of state-of-the-art aircraft.

This investment in the future of Ornge will ensure it can continue to provide safe and consistent air ambulance services to all Ontarians, especially in rural and remote areas of the province.

This plan will see the fleet replaced with new aircraft.

“We are investing historic amounts to ensure every Ontarian can access urgent health care services regardless of where they live,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Today’s announcement is more proof that no part of the province will be left behind as we build Ontario for the future.”

The existing fixed wing fleet of eight planes was acquired between 2009 and 2010. With this funding, Ornge will replace the currently aging fleet with eight new planes so training can begin with paramedics, pilots, and aviation mechanics.

The new fleet will help ensure crew and patient safety while providing patients with continued and timely access to emergency health care, including for Indigenous communities and northern and remote regions of the province.

“Investing in a new Ornge fleet will ensure Ontarians continue to have the best care, no matter where they live in the province,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “These new state-of-the art aircraft are one more way we are providing people quicker access to urgent care, especially in rural and remote parts of the province.”

The government is also considering future Ornge fleet expansion for larger and faster aircraft to ensure Ontarians continue to have access to the safe, reliable and rapid service Ornge provides for years to come. The new fleet will be procured by Ornge through an open, fair and transparent competitive procurement process.