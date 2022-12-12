TORONTO – Living – The top baby names in Ontario in 2021 were Olivia and Noah. Olivia has been the most popular name for girls for over a decade, with 12 consecutive years in the number one spot. While Emma continues to be a very popular name, it is also this year’s second-most popular name for girls.

When it comes to names for boys, Noah is in the top spot for the third year in a row, with Liam following closely behind as the second-most popular, once again. This year we also welcome Ella to the top 10 list for girls.

The top 10 names for girls and boys, respectively, in 2021 were:

Girls Boys Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Ava Sophia Isla Evelyn Mia Ella Noah Liam Oliver Jack Benjamin Theodore Lucas William Ethan Leo

Choosing a name is just one of many things that go along with welcoming a new baby. It is important that parents register their child’s birth within 30 days of welcoming their newborn.

“As a proud father of five children, I know firsthand how much new parents have on their plate when welcoming a child into the world. That’s why our government is making it easier than ever for parents in Ontario to register their newborns through our 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle online service,” said Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery. “With just a single online session, parents can apply for critical documents like their child’s birth certificate and Social Insurance Number, right from the comfort of their home, allowing them to spend more time with their newborn.”

ServiceOntario’s 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle makes it easy to register a birth. It also allows parents to quickly apply for their child’s birth certificate, Social Insurance Number, Canada Child Benefits (including the Ontario Child Benefit), and Education Savings Referral service all through one application.