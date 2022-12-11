THUNDER BAY – News – A Thunder Bay homeowner got a real scare today as a transport truck crashed into their yard.

Pine Grove Place 1 of 4

Tara Gauld tells NNL, EEveryone in the house is ok and the drivers were ok. A car was hit so I’m not sure about them.”

Dawson Road was closed both directions at Hilldale and East Avenue.

Thunder Bay Police are currently on scene of this motor vehicle collision on Dawson Road at Fassina Street.

There will be traffic disruptions on Dawson Road between Fassina Street and Hilldale Road and Police are requesting motorists to avoid that area.

Developing…