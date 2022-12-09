Edmonton – The RCMP have completed their investigation into the tragic events of the Ice Explorer rollover in Columbia Icefields on July 18, 2022. The RCMP have shared all requested investigative material gathered during the criminal investigation with the Ministry of Labour as required by the Alberta OH&S Act. While the RCMP is aware of the charges resulting from the regulatory investigation, the criminal standard is high and the criminal investigation is independent, separate and parallel to the OH&S investigation.

Upon consultation with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, the RCMP have determined that no criminal charges are warranted in this investigation. This determination brings the RCMP’s criminal investigation to a close.

The RCMP state, “This investigation was of the utmost seriousness and was complex, both factually and legally.

“Our thoughts continue to go out to the families of the deceased and the injured, and to all who have been impacted by this tragedy”.

No further details can be shared at this time.