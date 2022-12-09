Thunder Bay – At a ceremony hosted on Fort William First Nation, Hydro One and Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) announced the 28 recipients of the Hydro One Indigenous Entrepreneurship Grant.

The event was co-hosted by Maamigin Environmental & Relations Inc., an environmental services company in northwest Ontario and a recipient of the grant.

Grant recipients include a wide range of Indigenous-owned businesses across Ontario, such as food suppliers, advertising and marketing specialists and wellness services. The grant will help them achieve business goals and energize life in their communities.

“At Maamigin Environmental & Relations Inc., we want to be the leading environmental management company in northwest Ontario. This support from Hydro One and the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business signifies a massive step towards realizing that goal,” said Brian Ludwigsen, President, Maamigin Environmental & Relations Inc. “As an Indigenous-owned and operated company, we are so thrilled to have been selected as a recipient of the Hydro One Indigenous Entrepreneurship Grant. We will use the grant to expand our marketing and begin to scale our business throughout northwest Ontario and beyond.”

“Congratulations to recipients of all levels of the Hydro One Indigenous Entrepreneurship Grant,” said Tabatha Bull, President and CEO, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business. “For the second year in a row, we’re thrilled to continue working with Hydro One and to assist Ontario Indigenous businesses in enhancing their business and achieving their goals.”

“At Hydro One, we are committed to Reconciliation and working together with Indigenous communities as true partners. We are proud to partner with the CCAB to invest in the success of Indigenous-owned businesses,” said Lindsay Zylstra, Vice President, Supply Chain, Hydro One. “The Hydro One Indigenous Entrepreneurship Grant is an incredible opportunity for us to discover new Indigenous companies that we can do business with. We will continue to leverage our unique position in the province to expand our network of Indigenous-owned businesses and create mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities.”

Level 2 Grants: Eight recipients have been awarded a $7,500 grant and a CCAB membership. Recipients were selected through a jury review process. Level 2 grant recipients are:

Beezer’s Honey, located in Dryden

Four Voices Marketing Communications, located in Sault Ste. Marie

Kassey’s Chapleau Piano Academy, located in Chapleau

Maamigin Environmental & Relations Inc., located in Fort William First Nation

RAW Group, located in Sudbury

Shop Métis Inc., located in Midland

Weaving Wellness Centre, located in Toronto

Wesley Bow Guides Inc., located in Hearst

Level 1 Grants: 20 recipients have been awarded a $2,500 grant and a CCAB membership. Selections were made through a live lottery draw on November 18. Level 1 grant recipients are:

Addiev Corporate Training, located in Nepean

AS Williams Consulting, located in Curve Lake First Nation

Benjamin Belaney , located in Peterborough

, located in Brii-Co Contracting and Consulting, located in Cutler

Choosing to Live Healthy, located in Hagersville

D2 Energy Consulting, located in Nolalu

Energy Intentions, located in Shannonville

First Nation Timber Ltd., located in Kapuskasing

Green Legacy Farm, located in Bonfield

Indigenous Artifax, located in Orillia

InWork360, located in Toronto

Katie R. Wilhelm , located in London

, located in Langcore Construction Corp., located in Deep River

Noctua Publishing Inc., located in Orillia

Spirit Fit, located in Christian Island

The Vintage Eco Shop, located in Parry Sound

Toronto Red Pages , located in Toronto

, located in White Star Dog Boarding and Training Centre, located in Neyaashiinigmiing

Williams Communication Services, located in Oshawa

Willies, located in Simcoe

As a silver-certified member in CCAB’s Progressive Aboriginal RelationsTM (PAR) program, Hydro One is committed to empowering Indigenous-owned businesses to foster an equitable and sustainable economy. This partnership is a part of Hydro One’s commitment to direct 20 per cent of its corporate donations and sponsorships to Indigenous communities and organizations that benefit Indigenous communities. Hydro One is also committed to increasing its Indigenous procurement spend to five per cent of the company’s purchases of materials and services by 2026.

About the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCAB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information visit www.ccab.com.