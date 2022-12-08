OTTAWA – As COVID-19 numbers continue and Influenza numbers climb, Health Canada says, Wearing the best quality and best fitting mask that’s available to you is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and others from:

COVID-19.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Flu.

Wearing a mask in crowded indoor settings is recommended for everyone, even if masks aren’t required in your community or setting. It’s especially important to wear a mask if you:

Are at risk of more severe disease outcomes or are immunocompromised.

Are around others who are at risk of severe disease outcomes or are immunocompromised.

Are visiting a group living setting.

Are in a crowded or poorly ventilated setting, including malls, grocery stores and restaurants.

Wearing a mask, when layered with other public health measures, can help: