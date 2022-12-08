Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings this morning.

Thunder Bay

The thermometer reads -24 in the city this morning. A mix of sun and cloud along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 5. Wind chill minus 32 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Becoming cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 21 this evening.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy for Thursday. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 8. Wind chill minus 29 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will start with a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill near minus 20.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Partly cloudy skies early this morning will becoming cloudy this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 11. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will start with cloudy skies. They will become partly cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill near minus 22.

Sachigo Lake

It is -19 in Sachigo this morning. Light snow will be ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Skies will be clearing this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 20. Wind chill near minus 31. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight skies will be clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 30 this evening and minus 44 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.