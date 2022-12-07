THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested four people, all residents of southern Ontario, and seized a significant quantity of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine following the search of a north-side motel room Tuesday.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Emergency Task and Intelligence Units executed a search warrant at a motel room in the 100 block of Powley Street at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity at that address.

Four male suspects, all of whom reside in Southern Ontario and appear to be in this city for the sole purpose of participating in drug trafficking activities, were located and taken into custody.

All four suspects were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street without further incident.

A search of the motel room led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, cash and a fake driver’s licence .

The estimated street value of drugs seized totals more than $280,000.

Denzil DOMFEH, 28, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

Shomari DOVER, 22, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Ricardo RAFFINGTON, 40, of Whitby, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Shaddai Meshack WILSON, 18, of Maxwell, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Possession of an Identity Document

All four appeared in bail court on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.