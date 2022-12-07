THUNDER BAY – Weather – Extreme Cold Warnings are in effect for Far North as well as Dryden, Kenora and Sioux Lookout.

Thunder Bay

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Skies will be clearing near noon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this morning.

High minus 14. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Fort Frances

Sunny skies with light wind at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 19. Wind chill minus 31 this morning and minus 23 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will start with clear skies. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h.

Low minus 23. Wind chill near minus 32. Risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -27 at the Dryden Airport. Sunny skies with light winds at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 21. Wind chill minus 38 this morning and minus 25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 24. Wind chill near minus 36. Risk of frostbite.

Fort Severn

It is -28 this morning. The Extreme Cold Warning continues. Sunny skies today. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h late this morning.

High minus 25. Wind chill minus 46 this morning and minus 36 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light near midnight.

Low minus 29 with temperature rising to minus 24 by morning. Wind chill minus 42 this evening and minus 33 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.