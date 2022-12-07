December 7, 2022 – Western and Northern Ontario Weather Outlook

By
NNL Weather Update
-
370
Weather Update - snow plow

THUNDER BAY – Weather – Extreme Cold Warnings are in effect for Far North as well as Dryden, Kenora and Sioux Lookout.

Thunder Bay

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Skies will be clearing near noon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this morning.

High minus 14. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Fort Frances

Sunny skies with light wind at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 19. Wind chill minus 31 this morning and minus 23 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will start with clear skies. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h.

Low minus 23. Wind chill near minus 32. Risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -27 at the Dryden Airport. Sunny skies with light winds at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 21. Wind chill minus 38 this morning and minus 25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 24. Wind chill near minus 36. Risk of frostbite.

Fort Severn

It is -28 this morning. The Extreme Cold Warning continues. Sunny skies today. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h late this morning.

High minus 25. Wind chill minus 46 this morning and minus 36 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light near midnight.

Low minus 29 with temperature rising to minus 24 by morning. Wind chill minus 42 this evening and minus 33 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR