Just three years after hosting the world’s most famous national women’s curling championship in a closed bubble, there will be fans in the building at the WinSport Event Centre to watch the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, it was announced today by Curling Canada.

The 64th edition of the Canadian women’s curling championship will be staged Feb. 16-25 at the WinSport Event Centre at Canada Olympic Park, and will bring teams back to the city that successfully and safely hosted the 2021 Scotties, Tim Hortons Brier, Home Hardware Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship and the World Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships, along with two Grand Slam events, in a bubble during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can’t say enough good things about the City of Calgary and WinSport for the way they worked alongside Curling Canada in 2021, and we are thrilled to bring the Scotties back to Calgary and put on a proper show with fans in 2024,” said Katherine Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada. “WinSport has remarkable facilities, and Calgary’s curling history and passion for major events is well-chronicled. We’re looking forward to an amazing Scotties in 2024.”

It will be the 43rd edition of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, extending a partnership with Kruger Products that goes back to 1982 when the first Tournament of Hearts was played at Regina.

“Kruger Products is proud to be the longest-standing sponsor of women’s sports in Canada for over 40 years!” said Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer at Kruger Products. “We are thrilled that the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the world’s largest women’s curling championship, is taking place in Calgary, Alberta! As the makers of Canadian leading brands, Scotties, Cashmere, Purex and SpongeTowels, we cherish the ability to continue our sponsorship for such an important event and to support Canadian women’s curling for the 43rd year. We look forward to seeing incredible displays of skill from Canada’s top athletes and another riveting showcase of competitiveness, as they compete for the title of Team Canada.”

Prior to the 2021 events, Calgary was no stranger to hosting major championships, although it’s the first time the Scotties will have been played in Calgary since 1995, when Connie Laliberte’s Manitoba team prevailed. Calgary also hosted the 1970 Canadian women’s championship, won by Saskatchewan’s Dorenda Schoenhals.

“It’s a great privilege to welcome Canada’s top women’s curling teams back to the city in 2024,” said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “While we recently hosted the Scotties as part of the closed curling bubble in 2021, we certainly missed the experience of cheering on the athletes live and in person. I’m certain Canada will once again witness Calgary’s unparalleled passion for the sport of curling!”

Previous editions of the Tim Hortons Brier were staged in Calgary in 2015, 2009, 2002, 1997, 1980, 1961 and 1948, while the 1964 World Men’s Championship was contested in Calgary.

“Alberta is looking forward to welcoming Canada’s best at the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts,” said the Honourable Todd Loewen, Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism for the Government of Alberta. “As a renowned travel destination, Alberta is the perfect place to once again host this prestigious tournament. I invite athletes and fans to enjoy the many world-class attractions in and around Calgary and the Rocky Mountains, as they visit our province in 2024.”

The WinSport Event Centre, which opened in 2011 with a seating capacity of around 3,000, has hosted numerous national and international competitions in a variety of sports. Last month, it was the site of the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships.

It will be the 11th time the Canadian women’s curling championship has been decided in Alberta.

In addition to the three times in Calgary, Edmonton hosted in 1964 (won by Team Ina Hansen of B.C.) and 1980 (won by Saskatchewan’s Marj Mitchell); Lethbridge hosted in 1987 (won by B.C.’s Pat Sanders) and 2007 (won by Team Canada’s Kelly Scott); the 2004 (won by Team Canada’s Colleen Jones) and 2012 (won by Alberta’s Team Heather Nedohin) events were played in Red Deer; and the 2016 Scotties took place in Grande Prairie, where Alberta’s Team Chelsea Carey came out on top.

“Calgary has a reputation as the curling capital of Canada, with world-class venues, hotel options, fans and volunteers,” said Cindy Ady, CEO at Tourism Calgary. “We love hosting curling, and in February 2024 the Scotties in Calgary will coincide with our winter festival Chinook Blast, making it the perfect time to highlight this feature event and celebrate women’s curling.”

Alberta teams have won the Canadian women’s championship on eight occasions, behind only Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Team Canada, with 11 apiece.

In addition to the wins by Team Carey of Calgary and Team Nedohin of Edmonton listed above, Team Carey also won in 2019 at Sydney, N.S.; Team Cathy King of Edmonton won in 1998 at Regina; Team Susan Seitz of Calgary prevailed in 1981 at St. John’s, N.L.; Team Myrna McQuarrie of Lethbridge won the 1977 championship in Halifax; Team Hazel Jamison of Edmonton won in 1968 in Winnipeg; and Team Gail Lee of Vancouver won in 1966 at North Vancouver, B.C.

“It’s been far too long since fans in Calgary have had the opportunity to watch the Scotties Tournament of Hearts live and in person,” said Jill Richard, Executive Director of Curling Alberta. “The Alberta curling community is ready to get behind the 2024 Scotties and make it the best event for volunteers, fans and players, and I’m excited to see it all happen at WinSport.”

The winner of the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts not only will represent Canada at the World Women’s Curling Championship in Sydney, N.S., the winning team also will play at the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts as Team Canada.

The first entry into the 2024 Scotties will be decided on Feb. 26 in Kamloops, as the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts winner is decided that day, and will play as Team Canada in Calgary.

Ticket and volunteer information will be released in early 2023. Fans are encouraged to sign up on the Curling Canada Collective to receive updates.