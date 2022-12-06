Thunder Bay – Weather – Extreme cold has much of the region in it’s grip. Warnings have been issued.

Thunder Bay

Becoming cloudy this morning with flurries. Amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are likely. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 8. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon.

Tonight snow flurries will be ending this evening then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

Fort Frances

-27 to start your morning in Fort Frances. Becoming cloudy this morning with a few flurries with up to two centimetres possible. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 16. Wind chill minus 34 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 24. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Increasing cloudiness with a few flurries beginning late this morning. Amounts up to 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 17. Wind chill minus 36 this morning. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight a few flurries ending this evening then partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 28. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is -31 this morning. Sunny skies for Tuesday. Winds will be southwest 30 km/h.

High minus 26. Wind chill minus 44 this morning and minus 37 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight skies will be clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 35. Wind chill minus 37 this evening and minus 47 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.