Identity of Deceased Released

NIPIGON – News – OPP have updated on the fatal MVC on Highway 17.

OPP report the on November 29, 2022, at approximately 2:51 p.m., members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, Nipigon Fire, and Superior Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 approximately 25 kilometers east of Nipigon. The collision involved a passenger motor vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle (CMV).

Deborah MILLS 61-year-old from the passenger motor vehicle has been confirmed deceased as a result of the collision.

Paul AYERS 48-year-old was transported to hospital with critical injuries and has been confirmed deceased as he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The driver of the CMV was transported to hospital by EMS with undetermined injuries. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

All lanes of Highway 17 east of Nipigon have since been re-opened.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).