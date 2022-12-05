THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland has this statement on the contract for the Ontario Line.

“We are building the largest transit expansion in Canadian history and, with that, investing in good home-grown jobs.

“The fact is, no government has ordered more Canadian made vehicles than this one. In the last three years alone, our government has invested close to $500 million to support Thunder Bay workers at the Alstom plant.

“The Ontario Line will be built with 75 per cent Canadian content, 90 per cent of which will come directly from Ontario. As we move forward with building transit across Ontario, future phases of procurement for our projects will continue to support good local jobs right here at home, including in Thunder Bay. Our government currently has multiple active contracts with Alstom and are in discussions for several more.”