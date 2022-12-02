Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of light snow. Snow beginning late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon then light this afternoon.

High plus 3. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Snow ending before morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow late this evening and overnight. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 23 overnight.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Snow beginning this morning. Local blowing snow late this afternoon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon.

High minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon.

Tonight Snow and local blowing snow ending this evening then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of light snow this morning. Snow beginning near noon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this afternoon.

High minus 1. Wind chill minus 11 this morning and minus 3 this afternoon.

Tonight Snow ending after midnight then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this evening and after midnight. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

Fort Severn

Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 17. Wind chill minus 32 this morning and minus 24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h.

Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 29 this evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.