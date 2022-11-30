THUNDER BAY – News – Hundreds of charges have been laid across Ontario, a snapshot of the work done by investigators and analysts that make up the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet (Provincial Strategy).

The results of the investigations completed in October, named Project MAVERICK, were announced in a video release showcasing members of the Provincial Strategy. During the month, the 27 policing partners conducted 255 investigations, completed 168 search warrants and seized 1,032 devices. In total, 428 charges were laid against 107 people. During the investigations, 61 victims were identified and referred to appropriate community-based resources for assistance, while an additional 60 children were safeguarded. There are 175 ongoing investigations where additional charges may be laid.

The Provincial Strategy includes two ministries (Attorney General and Solicitor General) and 27 participating police agencies: Barrie, Belleville, Brantford, Chatham-Kent, Cornwall, Durham, Greater Sudbury, Guelph, Halton, Hamilton, Kingston, London, Niagara, North Bay, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Ottawa, Peel, Peterborough, Sarnia, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, Timmins, Toronto, Waterloo, Windsor, Woodstock and York.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation in May of 2022 after receiving information about a suspected local Internet user downloading and sharing files linked to child exploitation.

Investigators found the files were consistent with child pornography.

Further investigation led police to identity a local address, which led to a search warrant being obtained for a residential address in the 900 block of Georgina Bay.

Police searched the home on October 6, 2022, which led to the seizure of electronic devices.

Joseph Alvin SCOTT, 40, of Thunder Bay, was charged with:

• Distributing Child Pornography

• Accessing Child Pornography

Incident No. P22048074

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit became aware that a local man may have been involved in attempted luring of a minor in July of 2022.

Evidence was reviewed, which led investigators to believe the accused was attempting to lure a minor through electronic means. Police also learned through their investigation that the male was in possession of files consistent with child pornography.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 300 block of Finlayson Street just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2022.

A male suspect was arrested at that time.

Connor JOHNSON, 21, of Thunder Bay, was charged with:

• Possession of Child Pornography

• Transmitting Sexually Explicit Material to a Person Under 16 Years of Age

• Luring a Person Under 18 Years of Age by Means of Telecommunication

Incident No. TB22061490

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit became aware that a local man may have been involved in attempted luring of a minor in July of 2022.

Police learned the suspect was in contact with a minor via direct electronic messages, and attempted to purchase sexual services from the youth.

An investigation also found the suspect was in possession of files consistent with child pornography.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant on Oct. 14, 2022 at a residential address in the 200 block of Brock Street West.

Police seized numerous electronic devices during the search.

The accused was also arrested and taken into custody at this time.

Kelvin Patrick John McPherson PELLETIER, 31, of Thunder Bay, was charged with:

• Possession of Child Pornography

• Transmit Sexually Explicit Material to a Person Under 16

• Luring a Person Under 18 Years of Age by Means of Telecommunication x 2

• Communicate with Anyone Under 18 for Purpose of Obtaining Sexual Services