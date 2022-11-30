Dryden – NEWS – Failing to provide a breath sample at a Festive RIDE program has resulted in one person being charged with numerous offences.

On November 26, 2022, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment were conducting a festive RIDE program on Highway 105 in the Township of Machin. A driver approached the RIDE program and was requested to provide a breath sample. The driver refused to provide a breath sample, at which point the driver was placed under arrest.

Further investigation led officers to locating a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and Canadian Currency.

As a result of the investigation, Daniel DESMARAIS, 59 years-old of Machin, Ontario has been arrested and charged with the following charges:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand contrary to section 320.15(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

The accused was released from custody and will appear on December 19, 2022 at the Ontario Court of Justice – Dryden to answer to the above charges.

Mandatory Alcohol Screening allows police with an approved alcohol screening device to demand a roadside breath sample from a lawfully stopped driver without having reasonable suspicion that a driver is alcohol impaired.