KENORA – POLITICS – This week I enjoyed participating in the Santa Claus Parades in both Dryden and Kenora. It was great to see such a large turnout and get into the holiday spirit.

Liberal’s Try to Ban Hunting Rifles

This week, the Liberal government proposed an amendment to Bill C-21 that would prohibit hundreds of hunting rifles. The Liberals moved this amendment at the committee stage, as allowing them to limit democratic debate and the input of experts. It is absolutely unacceptable.

Hunting rifles are not the problem. I do not believe that targeting hunters and their legitimate hunting rifles will do anything to reduce crime across the country. Instead of going after the illegal guns that are smuggled into Canada and then used by gangs and criminals to commit violent crimes, the Liberal government is targeting law-abiding firearms owners.

This is the largest assault on hunters in Canadian history and I want to make it clear I do not support this amendment.

The Liberals claim they’re trying to reduce violent crime, but since being elected, Justin Trudeau has repealed mandatory minimum sentences for gun crimes, made it easier to get bail and has failed to stop the flow of illegal guns being smuggled across the US border.

Law-abiding firearms owners are not the problem, and the government needs stop targeting them in their faulty gun legislation. My colleagues and I will use the avenues available to us to oppose this proposed amendment, and will continue to stand up for the millions of Canadian hunters who will be affected by this ineffective ban.

