THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Marcus MOONIAS an age 31-year-old male.

Marcus was last seen in the 900 block of Oliver Road on November 27 at approximately 3pm.

Marcus is described as a Indigenous male standing about 5’7” with a medium build. He has black short hair, brown eyes and scars on both forearms.

Marcus Moonias was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.