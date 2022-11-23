One of the sizing options you’ll find in most modern clothing stores is slim sizes. Whether you’re in a physical store or shopping online, most brands will have a selection of slim-fit clothing.

But if you’re new to the world of clothing, you might be wondering what “slim” means when it comes to size.

Don’t worry – it isn’t that complicated. And in this article, we’re looking at what slim sizes are, how they compare with regular sizes and how to find the best slim fit t-shirts for men. That way, you’ll know exactly what sizes to buy for your needs.

Read on to learn more.

What Are Slim Sizes?

Slim-sized clothing is designed for slimmer shoppers and is a part of the inclusive sizing movement. These clothes are made to fit closer to the body, and they work best for slender bodies. When you buy slim sizes, you’ll notice that they taper towards the narrower parts of your body, which can complement and shape your body very nicely.

That said, this doesn’t mean that they are skin-tight. These clothes are just meant to fit slimmer bodies better and aren’t supposed to hug your body like skinny jeans.

If you feel like regular sizes are too baggy for your taste, then switching to slim sizes would be a great idea. Not only will you look better in your clothes, but you’ll feel much more comfortable as well!

Slim Fit vs Regular Fit: Understanding the Difference

To really understand what slim sizes are, let’s look at how slim sizes compare to regular-fit clothing.

Shoulders

When you get a regular-fit tee, you’ll have a lot of room in the shoulders, and there will be much fabric to move. This moves into a box-like sleeve instead of a tight sleeve. With a slim-fit shirt, you get narrower shoulders and higher armholes to further enhance the contrast between the wider and narrower parts of the body.

Armholes

Regular-fit armholes hang a bit lower to allow for a better range of motion. With slim-fit armholes, they are slightly higher and have a much narrower shape.

Chest

Slim-fit shirts are designed to be tighter around the chest. This makes it a great pick for people with a slim build and narrow shoulders. Regular-fit shirts are fairly straight on the chest to give more room for people with a bulky or muscular build.

Sleeves

Regular-fit sleeves have a uniform shape and give you more room to move around. On top of that, they start lower on the shoulder. Slim sleeves generally start higher on the shoulder and taper around the waist.

Waist

There is no waist shaping at all with regular-fit shirts. With a slim-fit shirt, the fabric is shaped at the waist so that it fits a bit closer to the body.

Seat

The seat of regular-fit clothes hangs loosely and allows for more movement. And while a slim-fit seat still allows for movement, they are noticeably tighter on the seat.

Leg Opening

Regular-fit pants have a uniform leg opening, showing the legs as a straight line. With slim-fit jeans, the openings are narrower and taper towards the foot to better accent the legs.

Rise

Both regular and slim-fit clothing is mid to high rise.

Body Shape

Slim-fit clothes, as the name suggests, are designed for slimmer and slender people. The regular fit is made to fit bulkier and more muscular builds.

Conclusion: Should I Buy Slim Fit Clothes?

If you have a hard time fitting into the regular sizes at the clothing store, it might be time to make the switch to slim-fit clothing. These clothes will feel more comfortable and better accentuate your body, creating a stark contrast between your narrower and wider parts.

But if you have a more muscular and bulky build, you’ll be better off with regular-fit clothing.