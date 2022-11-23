THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay under-16 Kings will be heading to Whitby, Ont., this week to compete in the International Silver Stick tournament.

Thunder Bay will be joined by 29 other AAA clubs in the quest for the U16 title.

Game action for the Kings begins Thursday evening as they take on the Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs at 8:10 p.m.

A pair of match-ups will then be on Thunder Bay’s docket Friday, beginning with an 11:15 a.m. encounter with the Mississauga Senators, before taking on the London Jr. Knights at 8:25 p.m.

They’ll then conclude round robin action Saturday at 8:45 a.m., versus the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite.

The six division winners, as well as two highest finishing wildcards, will advance to the quarter-finals, which go Saturday night.

Semifinal play goes Sunday morning while the championship game is slated for 2:45 p.m., later in the day.

All games at the event will be contested at the six ice-pad Iroquois Park Sports Centre in Whitby.