THUNDER BAY – Weather – A warming trend over the next few days for Western Ontario will see temperatures above the freezing mark.

Thunder Bay

Mainly sunny skies with winds up to 15 km/h for Wednesday.

High plus 4. Wind chill minus 15 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will be remaining hight at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -12 in Fort Frances to start the day. Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High plus 4. Wind chill minus 17 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see clear skies at the start of this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly sunny skies for Wednesday. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h near noon.

High plus 2. Wind chill minus 14 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Attawapiskat

It is -15 in Attawapiskat this morning. Cloudy skies this morning, with light winds at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight cloudy skies will include a 60 per cent chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 9 with temperature rising to minus 4 by morning. Wind chill minus 16 this evening.