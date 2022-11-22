THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a Monday night single-vehicle snowmobile collision that has led to two people sustaining serious injuries.

The Thunder Bay Police Service, Oliver Paipoonge Fire and Emergency Services, and the Superior North EMS were dispatched to the reported collision involving a snowmobile just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

The snowmobile had collided with a tree on private property near Calvert Road.

A male and female were transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries. Those injuries are believed to be serious, but not life-threatening.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

No further information is available at this time.