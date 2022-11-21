A look at seven statistical highlights from games played during the 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET windows on Sunday, November 20, the eleventh week of the 2022 season.

CLOSE GAMES: Nine of 12 games (75 percent) that have been completed in Week 11 have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter and there have been 125 games within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter this season, the most such games through the first 11 weeks in NFL history. With two games yet to be completed in Week 11, there have been 71 games decided by a touchdown (six points) or less, tied with 2016 (71) for the most such games through the first 11 weeks all-time. COMEBACKS: Three teams overcame deficits of at least 10 points on Sunday – ATLANTA (10-point deficit), LAS VEGAS (10) and PHILADELPHIA (10) – and there have been 35 games in which a team has overcome a deficit of at least 10 points to win or tie this season, the most such games through the first 11 weeks of a season all-time. Four games – wins by ATLANTA, LAS VEGAS, PHILADELPHIA and NEW ENGLAND – were decided by a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime on Sunday. There have been 38 games this season decided by a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime, trailing only 2015 (39) and 2003 (39) for the most such games through the first 11 weeks of a season all-time.

New England rookie defensive back MARCUS JONES recorded an 84-yard punt-return touchdown with five seconds remaining in the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the New York Jets. It marked the first punt-return touchdown in the NFL this season, the second latest into a season for the league’s first punt-return touchdown since 1970, trailing only 2021 (Week 14). Jones is the sixth player to record a game-winning punt-return touchdown in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime since 1970, joining PATRICK PETERSON(November 6, 2011), DESEAN JACKSON (December 19, 2010), BRIAN WESTBROOK(October 19, 2003), TAMARICK VANOVER (October 9, 1995) and WALTER STANLEY(November 27, 1986). Jones’ punt-return touchdown with five seconds remaining marked the second-latest game-winning punt-return touchdown in regulation since 1970, trailing only DESEAN JACKSON (no time remaining on December 19, 2010). Each of the four teams in the AFC East – MIAMI (7-3), BUFFALO (7-3), NEW ENGLAND(6-4) and the NEW YORK JETS (6-4) – and the NFC East – PHILADELPHIA (9-1), the NEW YORK GIANTS (7-3), DALLAS (7-3) and WASHINGTON (6-5) – have winning records through Week 11 this season. The AFC East and NFC East are the second and third divisions in which all four teams have at least six wins through Week 11 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.

Atlanta running back CORDARRELLE PATTERSON recorded a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Falcons’ 27-24 comeback victory over Chicago. Patterson has nine career kickoff returns for a touchdown, surpassing JOSH CRIBBS(eight) and LEON WASHINGTON (eight) for the most in NFL history.

Philadelphia quarterback JALEN HURTS and Baltimore quarterback LAMAR JACKSON each recorded fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns in their team’s Week 11 victories. Hurts has 21 career rushing touchdowns and surpassed KYLER MURRAY (20) for the third-most by a quarterback in his first three career seasons in the Super Bowl era, trailing only CAM NEWTON (28) and JOSH ALLEN (25). Jackson has 24 career rushing touchdowns, tied with JACK KEMP (24) and DAK PRESCOTT (24) for the fourth-most by a quarterback in his first five seasons in the Super Bowl era, trailing only CAM NEWTON (43), JOSH ALLEN (35) and DAUNTE CULPEPPER (26).

Detroit running back JAMAAL WILLIAMS had a career-high three rushing touchdowns and rookie defensive lineman AIDAN HUTCHINSON recorded an interception and fumble recovery in the Lions’ 31-18 win at the New York Giants. Williams has five games with at least two rushing touchdowns this season and he is the fourth player since 2000 with multiple rushing touchdowns in at least five of his team’s first 10 games of a season, joining SHAUN ALEXANDER (six games in 2005), Pro Football Hall of Famer LADAINIAN TOMLINSON (six in 2006) and PRIEST HOLMES(five in 2003). Hutchinson has 5.5 sacks and two interceptions this season and is the second player since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, with at least five sacks and two interceptions in his first 10 career games, joining LESLIE O’NEAL (1986).

Dallas running back TONY POLLARD had 189 scrimmage yards (109 receiving, 80 rushing) and two touchdown receptions and linebacker MICAH PARSONS recorded two sacks and a forced fumble in the Cowboys’ 40-3 win over Minnesota. Pollard is the fourth player since 1990 with at least 75 rushing yards, 100 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions in a single game, joining JOEY GALLOWAY(November 12, 1995), TODD GURLEY (December 24, 2017) and Pro Football Hall of Famer LADAINIAN TOMLINSON (December 7, 2003). Parsons recorded his eighth-career game with at least two sacks, tied with SHAWNE MERRIMAN (eight games) and Pro Football Hall of Famer REGGIE WHITE (eight) for the second-most such games by a player in his first two career seasons since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic. Only ALDON SMITH (nine games) has more.

Las Vegas wide receiver DAVANTE ADAMS recorded seven receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns, including the 35-yard game-winning touchdown catch in overtime of the Raiders’ 22-16 comeback victory in Denver. Adams has three career overtime touchdowns, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer LADAINIAN TOMLINSON (three) for the most overtime touchdowns in NFL history. Adams, who has 10 touchdown receptions this season, is the fourth player in NFL history with at least 10 touchdown receptions in at least six of his first nine seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers JERRY RICE (seven seasons), MARVIN HARRISON(six) and RANDY MOSS (six).