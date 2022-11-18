14th Homicide of 2022

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating a homicide following the discovery of a deceased male on the city’s north side Thursday.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Pearl Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

When police arrived they located the body of a deceased adult male.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are involved in the ongoing investigation.

Investigators are treating this death as a homicide.

Police continue to maintain a scene, and a post-mortem examination of the victim is being scheduled.

The identify of the deceased male has not been confirmed.

This is the 14th homicide of 2022, setting a dubious and unwanted record.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.