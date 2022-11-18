Thunder Bay – Weather – For November 18th there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

For Friday, expect mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 5. Wind chill near minus 15. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight mainly cloudy skies along with a few flurries that will be starting late this evening. Expect up to two centimetres of the white stuff. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill near minus 16.

Fort Frances

It is -10 in Fort Frances this morning. Skies will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. There will also be a few flurries beginning early this afternoon. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h.

Temperature steady near minus 10. Wind chill near minus 17. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is calling for a few flurries ending before morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Another two centimetres of snow is forecast. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 11. Wind chill near minus 17.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is a November -13 in Dryden this morning. Expect mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Again there will be a few flurries beginning this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning.

Temperature steady near minus 10. Wind chill near minus 18.

Tonight the forecast is calling for snow with two centimetres likely. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Fort Severn – Wasaho Cree Nation

It is a cool -20 in Wasaho this morning. Mainly cloudy skies with periods of light snow will be beginning this morning. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High minus 11. Wind chill minus 29 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight the weather will be for periods of snow. Local amounts of two centimetres are likely. Winds will be southwest at 20 km/h becoming northwest 50 gusting to 80 near midnight. Low minus 14. Wind chill near minus 26.