THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay and Superior West have Weather Warnings for Snow Squalls.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay is looking at snow flurries or snow squalls. Local amount 15 centimetres in snow squalls is likely. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon.

High zero. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 10.

Fort Frances

Periods of light snow for Fort Frances today. Winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 8.

Tonight skies will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Periods of light snow. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 2. Wind chill minus 11 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon.

Tonight skies will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 11.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly sunny skies for Sachigo. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 9. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight a few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 24 overnight.