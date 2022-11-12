THUNDER BAY – Weather – There are snow squall warnings in effect for Upsala and Raith. Travel west on Highway 17 could prove challenging at times today.

Thunder Bay

Flurries with the risk of snow squalls for Thunder Bay. Local snowfall of up to two centimetres is possible.

Winds will becoming north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight continued snow flurries with a risk of snow squalls. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 9.

Fort Frances

It is -5 this morning in Fort Frances. Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries is forecast for Saturday. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h becoming light near noon.

High minus 5. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -8 to start Saturday in Dryden. Cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries is forecast. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h becoming light this morning.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see continued clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 12.

Sandy Lake

It is a chilly -18 in Sandy Lake for Saturday. Mainly cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 8. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight expect cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 20 overnight.