UPSALA – WEATHER – Snow squalls are expected. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Upsala – Raith

Snow squalls are expected off Lake Nipigon beginning late this afternoon, potentially lasting into Monday.

Hazards:

Local snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm by Saturday.

Areas closer to the Lake Nipigon shoreline could receive up to 35 cm.

Significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.