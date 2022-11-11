By Master Corporal Chris Vernon

Two exemplary Junior Canadian Rangers (JCRs) from Ontario have each received a $1,000 education bursary from Canada Company – a registered charity that supports veterans and their families.

Members of the 3Rd Canadian Ranger Patrol Group’s (3CRPG) Junior Canadian Rangers youth program, Summer Southwind from Lac Seul and Andrew (McCartney) Beardy from North Caribou Lake are this year’s Ontario JCR bursary recipients.

Like the national cadet program, the Junior Canadian Rangers program is open to youth between the ages of 12 to 18 who live in remote isolated locations, and is managed and facilitated by army personnel, local Canadian Ranger Patrols and community volunteers. The Junior Canadian Rangers are taught “The Three Circles,” life skills, traditional skills and Ranger skills.

“The JCR program really brought me out of my comfort zone and pushed me to try new things that I never thought I’d be doing. The JCR program is like a second home,” said Southwind.

According to 3CRPG Junior Canadian Rangers Training Officer Captain Courtney Giles, both Southwind and Beardy always display a positive attitude and promote teamwork within the JRC program.

“(McCartney) Beardy is well-regarded by his peers and sets a positive example to his patrol. Summer models a positive example for her peers and in turn is setting the example of what it means to be a leader and Junior Canadian Ranger,” said Captain Giles.

Created in 2006, Canada Company supports several philanthropic initiatives for Canadian veterans and their families with the assistance of more than 1,000 donors, including scholarships and children’s summer camps.

The recipients will each receive a plaque and cheque later this month by the JCR command team. 3CRPG’s Commanding Officer and the Group Sergeant-Major wish to congratulate these excellent JCRs (Summer and Andrew) on being recognized for their outstanding achievements.

The Canadian Rangers are a 5,000-member sub-component of the Canadian Armed Forces’ primary reserve, whose mandate is to provide military presence in Canada’s far north. Members assist with search-and-rescue, other domestic operations, and serve Canadians in sparsely populated northern territory. Many members are Indigenous and First Nations, and serve in the communities they live.