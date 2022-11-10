WOODSTOCK, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit (PWEU) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have seized a variety of prohibited devices and firearm components, as well as several 3D printers utilized to print parts needed to assemble “ghost guns”.

During routine courier inspections in October 2022, CBSA intercepted and seized prohibited devices destined for an address in Woodstock. As a result, PWEU was engaged, and an investigation was initiated in partnership with CBSA. On November 9, 2022, the OPP PWEU, Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) and Oxford County Detachment along with CBSA and Woodstock Police Service executed a search warrant at the address in Woodstock and seized several prohibited devices utilized to manufacture “ghost guns”, which are un-serialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online or elsewhere and assembled at home. Also seized at the residence were three 3D printers – one of which was in the process of printing parts needed to manufacture “ghost guns.” In addition, a fully assembled and loaded “ghost gun” was seized, two 3D printed frames as well as a quantity of suspected morphine pills, suspected cocaine, stolen property and cash.

James HANSEN, age 33 from Woodstock was held for bail upon arrest and is charged with the following 16 offences under the Customs Act, Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA):

Smuggling of prohibited goods into Canada – Customs Act section 159(1)

Possession of loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm – CC section 95(a)

Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule I (Opioid) for the purpose of trafficking – CDSA section 5(2)

Melissa WHITE, age 36 from Woodstock was released from custody and is charged with the following 11 offences under the Customs Act, CC and CDSA:

Possession of loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm – CC section 95(a)

Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule I (Opioid) for the purpose of trafficking – CDSA section 5(2)

A total of 27 charges have been laid as a result of this investigation. The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.