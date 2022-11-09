KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada says to get ready for winter. A winter storm is expected to start impacting the region on Thursday and continue into Friday.

5:23 PM EST Wednesday 09 November 2022

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a large swath of snow and localized blowing snow to northwestern Ontario on Thursday into Friday. Snow is expected to begin Thursday morning or afternoon and continue until Friday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to fall Thursday evening into Friday morning. Ice pellets may be mixed with the snow at times. There is still some uncertainty in the exact track of this low pressure system and total snowfall amounts as a result.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.