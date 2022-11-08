THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city of Thunder Bay.

A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a large area of mixed precipitation to parts of northwestern and northern Ontario Thursday into Friday. Precipitation is expected to switch over from rain to freezing rain and ice pellets Thursday morning. The precipitation is then expected to switch over to snow Thursday afternoon or evening and continue into Friday, mixing with ice pellets at times. There is still some uncertainty in the exact track of this low pressure system and total snowfall and ice pellet accumulations as a result.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Hazardous winter precipitation possible Thursday into Friday.

Hazards: Total snow and ice pellet accumulation of 5 to 10 cm.

Risk of freezing rain.

Timing:

Thursday morning into Friday evening.