THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to the 100-block area of Machar Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 following reports of a male pointing a firearm.

While en route the officers were provided with the identify of a suspect and a description of their vehicle. Police also learned the firearm used was a handgun and not believed to be a replica.

Officers located the male suspect at a residential address in the 100-block of Machar Avenue at about 6:25 p.m. At that time, officers completed the arrest and took the suspect into custody.

The accused was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

The accused and victim were known to each other. The incident remains under investigation.

Brian Leopold HUMAR, 61, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Pointing a Firearm

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Assault with a Weapon

• Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, Nov. 3 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.