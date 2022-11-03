THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – The wildfire reporting season is officially over. It has been one of the quietest wildfire seasons in recent memory.

No new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of Oct. 31.

No active fires are burning in the region at present.

At the time of this update, the wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate across the Northwest Region with high to extreme hazard conditions in the Kenora sector.

Check current wildland fire hazard conditions in your local area using our interactive map.

With October 31 marking the last official day of fire season, we launch the beginning of the FireRanger recruitment season on November 1. Interested candidates can submit their application at ontario.ca/fireranger ahead of the 2023 fire season.

We thank all of our Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services team for their hard work and dedication this year and continue to encourage members of the public to exercise caution during the off-season if they are having an outdoor fire. Continue to respect your municipal fire bylaws and restrictions, and as always you can follow us on Twitter to see what we’re up to during the fall and winter months. @ONForestFires in English and @ONFeuDeForet in French.