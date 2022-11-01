THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a sudden death in the city’s north side.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to a residential address in the 100 block of Brent Street just before 1:10 am on Tuesday, Nov. 1 following reports of an injured male.

Paramedics with Superior North EMS were at the scene when officers first arrived. An adult male inside the home was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

A post-mortem examination is being scheduled. Next of kin notification is ongoing.

If you have any information that you believe could assist investigators please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.