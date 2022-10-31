When you come from a humble background, it feels like the odds are automatically stacked against you. You have limited resources and opportunities as people want to work with ‘established’ brands which leads to the conclusion that those who do well in life are only from privileged backgrounds (in terms of wealth and influence). But this isn’t always the case. Many rags-to-riches stories have been written on the walls of history, and many are still being written today, breaking the myth that only those from wealthy backgrounds can make it to the top. A perfect example of this is John Kafi’s story. John Kafi wasn’t born with a silver spoon; quite the opposite, he has had to work for everything he has now.

John’s family was not financially stable, and John had to sacrifice several things. He remembers borrowing the internet connection from his neighbor to do his work as they couldn’t afford to pay for their own and put food on the table. At one point, John Kafi’s family was behind on mortgage payments, and John had to use all his savings to help save the house. While it was hard, he didn’t let his background get in the way of his dreams.

John had a goal to make money and help others in similar situations, and he wasn’t ready to give up on this goal. He worked hard, and he finally made his dream a reality. At 26, John Kafi made his first million, an experience that changed his whole perspective on life and business.

“I remember being super excited and thinking it was the climax of my accomplishments. But then I realized it’s not doubling the money that’s important, but the actual lives you change,” says John Kafi.

John has built a legacy as a real estate investor. He is the founder and CEO of Kafi, Inc., which is involved in residential and commercial acquisitions, dispositions, new constructions, and real estate private equity financing. He is using that to change the world. Having walked this journey, he uses his story as a guide to help others in real estate while showing young entrepreneurs that you don’t have to be born with a silver spoon to make it.

John Kafi has gone from borrowing his neighbor’s internet connection to building an empire!