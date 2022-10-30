THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Another above average day is in store for the region as October winds down. Warm temperatures and sunny skies are in store for all of Western Ontario.

Thunder Bay

It is +1 this morning in Thunder Bay as recorded at the airport. Sunny skies with light winds are the forecast.

High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will remain clear. Fog patches are expected to begin developing near midnight. Low overnight of zero.

Fort Frances

It is -3 as of 5:30 am CDT in Fort Frances. Sunny skies are forecast for Sunday. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 13. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +3 in Dryden as recorded at the Airport as 5:30 am CDT. Sunny skies are forecast for Sunday. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 10. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see clear skies continue. Low minus 1.

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is -1 in Wasaho this morning. Skies will becoming cloudy this morning with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle.

Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then becoming north 30 this afternoon.

High 6.

Tonight will see cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this evening and after midnight. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low zero.