Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is looking overall for Western Ontario like a few fairly nice fall days. The cold spot in Ontario this morning at a chilly -6.7 °C is in Fort Frances. However warmer daytime temperatures are expected.

Thunder Bay

Thursday will be mainly cloudy. Winds will becoming south at 20 km/h early this afternoon.

High 11. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h after midnight. Low 7.

Fort Frances

A mix of sun and cloud in Fort Frances for Thursday. Winds will becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning.

High 12. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. Expect a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 6.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Skies will be clearing this morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

High 10. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies. Expect a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low plus 5.

Sachigo Lake

A mix of sun and cloud along with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon are in store for Sachigo today. Winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High plus 5. Wind chill minus 11 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 2.