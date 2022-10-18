Life always allows you to pause and peek into your inner self and recognize the pedestal you stand on. We all are born free but unfortunately, as we grow up, we are chained to some stereotypes, and irrational limitations are imposed on us. However, no one, be it men or women, is supposed to live under these limitations. There are some people who break out of these shackles as soon as they recognize them, and Renee Ash is one of them.

She is a lifestyle/travel influencer who is also a quintessential entertainment personality ruling hearts on social media. Known for her adventurous spirit, her Instagram stories and posts are a window to her dreamy travels, style files, and a seemingly luxurious and happy life.

However, there’s also a downside to social media: it can be very misleading. Life has not always been so effortlessly glamorous for Renée, just like you see on her Instagram. She landed in hot water simply for exposing her ex, an influential man, for lying, cheating, and manipulating her during their five-month-long relationship. The backlash and baseless hate she received on social media afterward were incredibly rough on her.

Being strong and resilient saw Renée be able to survive the turbulent period. The ordeal made her an expert in helping people find joy, and she is honored to be that. She refused to let the breakup and the subsequent backlash bring her down, and chose to focus on friends, family, and productive habits that made her happy.

Renée was born and raised in Calabasas, Los Angeles with her two half-sisters. Their father struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues that led to an unstable relationship with him, but they made it work. Renée also studied Product Development at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise (FIDM).

With her 54,000 Instagram followers on the platform, the ongoing year 2022 has been full of wonderful surprises for her. She attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and she was able to travel to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Monaco.

The 25-year-old content creator believes failures in life are inevitable. But one must choose to see them as positive lessons and believe it is never too late to start something new. Her struggle, self-belief, persistence, and hard work will hopefully go a long way and her admirers can’t wait to see what’s in store for her next.