THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It is a brisk -10.4 ° C at the Sandy Lake Airport this morning, Ontario’s cold spot.

There are however no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

Overcast skies with winds from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 60 are in store for Thunder Bay today.

High 6. Wind chill minus 12 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight continued cloudy skies. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -4 in Fort Frances. Increasing cloudiness this morning along with winds becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High plus 3. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight continued cloudy skies to start the evening. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon.

High plus 2. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight mainly cloudy skies with winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Sandy Lake

A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 19 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.