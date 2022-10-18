TORONTO – The Government of Canada has launched the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) to help small and medium-sized businesses increase their capabilities through technology. The program consists of two streams, with the larger, Boost Your Business Technology, grant offering up to $15,000 per organization.

The first phase of the grant focuses on strategy development. The funds must go towards retaining an approved digital advisor, who will build out a digital adoption plan, tailored the organization’s specific needs. Following this, Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) provide an interest free loan of up to $100,000 which can be used for the acquisition and implementation of new technology.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that all Canadian businesses benefit from the digital economy – from main street retail shops to entrepreneurs to manufacturers. The Canada Digital Adoption Program will support as many as 160,000 small- and medium- sized businesses to adopt new technologies while creating thousands of jobs for young Canadians. I encourage small business and owners and entrepreneurs to apply for the CDAP and leverage technology to grow their business and access new customers around the world.” – The Hon. Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.

One of the approved advisors that businesses can work with is Couch & Associates, digital experts who have completed over two thousand successful projects, working with all manner of platforms, from legacy systems to the latest technology.

“We’re working with an interesting range of organizations through this program who are all at different stages of their journey towards digital maturity. The grant provides budget to begin or accelerate digital initiatives and removes an element of risk by funding comprehensive strategy development before diving into implementations. – James Ellis, Business Analyst, Couch & Associates.

The Couch & Associates website provides further information about the program, grant eligibility and project outcomes.