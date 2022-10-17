THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 – The City of Thunder Bay is conducting a review of its emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To gain a full 360° perspective of response efforts to date, the City is inviting public feedback through an online survey and in-person focus group sessions. An internal review of actions, process, and procedures during the pandemic will accompany the public and stakeholder engagement.

“Our review wouldn’t be complete without hearing from residents – they were the ones directly impacted by our response,” said Fire Chief Greg Hankkio who sits on the City’s Pandemic Debrief Committee. “As we followed government mandates which impacted our program and services, we were guided by our established emergency plans. It’s important we now review our actions to strengthen successful processes and identify lessons to be applied in future emergency management plans. We want public feedback to help us learn and grow from this experience.”

The City has employed the assistance of Emergency Management Group to conduct the review. Feedback from the public, along side input from stakeholders and an internal review will be compiled by Emergency Management Group and provided to the City in a final report with recommendations.

“We have the needed processes and resources in place to continue our response and ramp up once again if required,” added Chief Hankkio. “However, this analysis report will help to enhance our response to future situations.”

The online survey, available until Oct. 31, can be found at www.thunderbay.ca/GetInvolved. Registration for public focus groups sessions, which will be held on Nov. 24 and Nov. 26, is also available on the website.