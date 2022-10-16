THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Grab the gloves, a hat, and an umbrella. The forecast for Sunday doesn’t include a lot of sun, but more rain and snow flurries.

Thunder Bay

It is -1 at 5:30 am in Thunder Bay under cloudy skies. There is a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries early this morning. Then a 40 per cent chance of rain showers late this morning and early this afternoon.

Rain showers and flurries will be beginning this afternoon.

Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight flurries ending this evening then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of more snow flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is +3 at 4:30 am CDT in Fort Frances. Cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this morning.

Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will continue from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +2 in Dryden this morning. Cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers is forecast this morning. Winds are northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Temperature falling to minus 2 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds will continue from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 5. Wind chill near minus 12.

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is +3 in Wasaho this morning. Cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers early this morning. Snow flurries are forecast to begin early this morning. Local snowfall amounts of up to 2 centimetres. Winds from the northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 are forecast as well.

High plus 2.

Tonight will see continued clouds with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will continue from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.