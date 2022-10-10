THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A 40-year-old Thunder Bay man has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide which occurred on Friday October 7, 2022 on the city’s southside.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were initially dispatched to a weapons call after reports of gunfire in the May and Arthur Streets area just before 4 p.m. on Friday October 7.

When police arrived, they located a severely injured adult male. Paramedics with Superior North EMS transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where he was pronounced deceased, the apparent victim of a shooting.

Several blocks in the vicinity of May and Arthur Streets were contained on Friday by the Primary Response Branch to ensure public safety.

Incident command was established and the TBPS Emergency Task Unit cleared and secured an apartment building in 300 block of Brodie Street.

The Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit conducted an extensive investigation, assisted by various other TBPS Units. This included the canvassing of the area, review of surveillance videos, and witness interviews.

A suspect was identified as a result of the investigation and was subsequently arrested just after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday October 9, 2022 in the vicinity of Brodie Street South and Arthur Street East.

Investigators believe that the homicide was targeted.

Source tell NetNewsLedger this homicide potentially was a turf war over the sale of illicit drugs.

The homicide victim has been identified as 24-year-old Michael Park of Toronto.

40-year-old Greg Casimir MESHAKE of Thunder Bay has been charged with 1st Degree Murder. He appeared in court this morning via video and has been remanded into custody for a future court date.